Pedestrian struck by vehicle just south of Markham, Ont.

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car just south of Markham Friday morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 7:15 a.m., Toronto police said.

Medics have transported the pedestrian, an adult man, to hospital.

His injuries have been ruled serious but non-life-threatening.

Steeles Avenue East is closed in both directions while police investigate.

