Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Oakville rushed to hospital
CTV News Toronto Published Sunday, December 22, 2019 9:51AM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 22, 2019 9:55AM EST
A Halton police vehicle is pictured in this file image.
TORONTO -- One man has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Oakville this morning.
It happened near Trafalgar and Upper Middle roads at around 6:45 a.m.
Halton Regional Police say the male victim was taken to a hospital in Hamilton for treatment.
Police have not released any information on the severity of the man’s injuries.