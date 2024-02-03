TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York, rushed to hospital

    Toronto police
    A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York Saturday morning.

    Police say the incident took place at Finch and Willowdale avenues around 8:40 a.m.

    A male victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, they said. The other driver remained at the scene of the collision.

    Finch Avenue eastbound at Willowdale is closed while police investigate.

