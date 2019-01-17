

CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in East York last week has died of her injuries in hospital.

Toronto police say the female was hit near St. Clair Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 6 p.m.

She was rushed to hospital with what were initially described as a serious leg injury but her condition later worsened.

Police confirmed her death on Thursday.

Little is known about the circumstances surrounding the crash but police say the investigation is ongoing.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.