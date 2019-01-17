Pedestrian struck by vehicle in East York dies in hospital: police
The scene of a crash in East York on Jan. 8, 2019 is seen.
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 11:45AM EST
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in East York last week has died of her injuries in hospital.
Toronto police say the female was hit near St. Clair Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 6 p.m.
She was rushed to hospital with what were initially described as a serious leg injury but her condition later worsened.
Police confirmed her death on Thursday.
Little is known about the circumstances surrounding the crash but police say the investigation is ongoing.
The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.