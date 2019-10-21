Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brampton suffers critical injuries
The scene of a collision in Brampton on Oct. 21, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 6:50AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 8:08AM EDT
A female pedestrian suffered critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton this morning.
It happened near Steeles Avenue and Rutherford Road shortly after 6 a.m.
Paramedics say the victim has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment and her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The age of the victim has not been released.
The area is currently closed to traffic as police investigate the collision.