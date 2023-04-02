Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in Yorkville transported to hospital

A pedestrian struck by a TTC bus in Yorkville on Sunday afternoon has been transported to hospital.

It happened at Collier and Church streets just before 12:30 p.m., police said.

The victim, who police said is a woman in her 50s, was transported to a trauma centre with moderate to serious injuries, paramedics told CP24.

One passenger on the bus was also transported to hospital with minor injuries following the collision.

Police said the eastbound lanes at Yonge and Church streets are blocked as a result.