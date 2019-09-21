Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in life threatening condition: police
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:08PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:27PM EDT
Police responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and TTC bus Saturday afternoon.
It happened near Kingston Road and Overture road around 3 p.m., police said.
The 23-year-old male patient has sustained life-threatening injuries and will be transported to hospital, according to police.
More to come.