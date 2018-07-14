Pedestrian struck by taxi in North York
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 9:57AM EDT
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by a taxi in Willowdale overnight.
It happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Yonge Street at Elmwood Avenue, which is just north of Sheppard Avenue.
Paramedics say that the victim is a man in his 50s.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are not immediately clear, though police say that the taxi driver will not face any charges.