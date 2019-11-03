Pedestrian struck by coach bus in Brampton
Police tape is shown in a file photo.
Lexy Benedict, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 7:04AM EST
A woman is in stable condition after being struck by a coach bus in Brampton this morning.
According to police the pedestrian was crossing the street at Kennedy and Queen Street just before 1 a.m. when a coach bus struck her.
Peel Paramedics transported the woman to a trauma centre after tending to her on scene.
The Major Collision Bureau is investigating; currently no charges have been laid.