Pedestrian struck and killed in Scarborough by suspected impaired driver: police

A 38-year-old pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a suspected impaired driver in Scarborough early Monday morning, according to Toronto police.

In a news release, police said a driver was operating a vehicle northbound on Morningside Avenue near Morningview Trail at 12:16 a.m.

At that time, a 38-year-old pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, police said.

Following an investigation, 27-year-old Harison Denzil was charged with impaired driving causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have been in the area, or has surveillance video, at the time of the incident is asked to contact at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.