

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a TTC bus in St. James Town on Friday morning.

Police say that the bus was travelling eastbound on Bloor Street at around 6:30 a.m. when it came into contact with the victim in the intersection with Sherbourne Street.

The victim, described as a woman in her 60s, was subsequently found in the middle of the roadway. She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

We know the TTC bus was travelling eastbound on Bloor Street and it was somehow involved in the collision with the woman but we don’t know how or at what stage the bus got involved. That is part of the active investigation that is ongoing,” Sgt. Brett Moore told reporters at the scene. “Collision reconstruction officers are here mapping the scene and collecting any evidence they can. We also have officers doing an initial canvass, looking for witnesses and following up on folks that did call 911.”

Moore said that the TTC bus was outfitted with a dashcam and officers are currently in the process of obtaining that footage in the hopes that it will “paint a clear picture” as to what transpired.

He said that officers will also be looking for additional surveillance camera footage from the area as part of their investigation.

Bloor Street is currently closed between Huntley Street and Parliament Street due to the police investigation.