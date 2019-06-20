

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the Birchmount Park area.

It happened at Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly after 10 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said they assisted paramedics with an emergency run to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

No vehicle description was immediately available.