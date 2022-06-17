Pedestrian seriously injured after Scarborough incident: police

A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after some sort of incident in Scarborough on Friday morning.

It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 10:40 a.m.

Paramedics say that the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police initially said that the woman was struck by a falling sign but later said that was not the case.

The Ministry of Labour will be attending the scene, according to police.