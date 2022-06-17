Pedestrian seriously injured after Scarborough incident: police
A female pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after some sort of incident in Scarborough on Friday morning.
It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 10:40 a.m.
Paramedics say that the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police initially said that the woman was struck by a falling sign but later said that was not the case.
The Ministry of Labour will be attending the scene, according to police.
Toronto Top Stories
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Butter tart adored bakery manages balancing act for next steps
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
168 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Canada, including 141 in Quebec
Federal officials say there are 168 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada.
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Health Canada recalls 6 hand sanitizers due to undeclared methanol
Health Canada has recalled six hand sanitizers manufactured by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company that may contain undeclared methanol at “at elevated levels.”
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Combative Putin dismisses 'stupid' Western sanctions 'blitzkrieg'
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of colonial arrogance and trying to crush his country with "stupid" sanctions that amounted to an economic "blitzkrieg".
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
Montreal
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Quebec RCMP say search complete of properties allegedly connected with neo-Nazi group
The RCMP say search warrants executed Thursday on properties southwest of Quebec City allegedly connected to a neo-Nazi terrorist group were completed without incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
EVENT INFO
EVENT INFO | F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal: Here's what you need to know
Grand Prix race fans old and new will be in and around Montreal this weekend wearing their finest Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing gear, as ready to revel in the F1 race and all the festivities that come with it.
London
'You need to come get your children immediately': Parents jarred by sudden closure of childcare centres
Two Kidorable Child Care Centre locations were closed abruptly in London on Thursday, leaving parents scrambling.
London police investigating kidnapping and extortion
London police are investigating the kidnapping of a man, according to a release.
Resident told by city she's responsible for clearing damaged trees in 'unassumed laneway' behind her property
A woman in the Glen Cairn area is looking for more answers after wreckage from a storm left a laneway behind her property in disarray.
Kitchener
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph, Ont.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
'It’s a big problem': Waterloo region pools grapple with lifeguard shortage
Local pools are scrambling to keep up amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
Northern Ontario
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
Police find missing northern Ontario man's body
A 54-year-old Holtyre man, reported missing in Black River-Matheson township last fall, was found deceased June 8, police say.
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Ottawa
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
'Freedom movement' rallies planned to run in Ottawa all summer: organizer
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
Windsor
Unique properties on the market in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Want to own your own island on Lake Erie, a jailhouse in Chatham or an historic mansion in Walkerville?
This is what Canadian boaters need to do when arriving in Michigan
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding Canadian boaters what to do when arriving into Michigan.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle downtown Friday morning.
Barrie
Shelburne high school shifts to remote learning amid 'racially motivated' incident
High school students with Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) in Shelburne shifted to remote learning on Friday amid "recent tensions."
RVH president cites many factors for long hospital wait times
The president and CEO of Simcoe Muskoka's largest hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), addressed a recent report revealing troubling wait times in its emergency department.
Simcoe County women’s soccer player allegedly ‘racially abused’ by opposing team’s fans
A recent women's soccer game was halted after allegations of racial abuse by the opposing team's fans during a match directed at a Simcoe County Rovers FC player.
Atlantic
Third man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Moncton shooting
A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in Moncton, N.B., in April.
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
Moncton reveals action plan to deal with crime concerns in city’s west end
The City of Moncton has revealed its action plan to address concerns from residents over crime in the city’s west end.
Calgary
Armed duo sought in 8 pharmacy robbery attempts in Calgary this week
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of two people who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery spree that hit eight pharmacies in a three-day span.
2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 2 near Okotoks
RCMP confirm two people are dead following a Friday morning highway crash south of Calgary.
2 products sold by Rocky Mountain Soap Company recalled
Health Canada says it is monitoring the voluntary recall of two products sold by a Canmore-based company for what it says is 'a potential microbial contamination.'
Winnipeg
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
Three charged in months-long investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg: WPS
A search of a Springfield Road business led to the arrest of three Manitobans and the discovery of over a dozen catalytic converters, numerous drugs and cash.
Tips to conserving energy in your home during the summer heat
While you may be ready for warmer temperatures, your home may not be.
Vancouver
'Workplace accident' involving excavator under investigation in Burnaby
Mounties say they're investigating a "workplace accident" that happened at a site in Burnaby Friday morning.
Passport renewal delays could hinder B.C. family's dream trip to see golf tournament
A dream graduation present has turned into a nightmare for one Ladner, B.C., family due to ongoing passport renewal delays.
Driver, passenger flee after crashing stolen Corvette into pole: Burnaby RCMP
Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a collision involving an alleged stolen Corvette near the BCIT campus on Thursday evening.
Edmonton
Fox Drive crash driver hospitalized; no charges laid yet
So far, no charges have been laid in a crash in which a vehicle landed on its nose against a bridge pier in Edmonton's river valley.
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Seven-vehicle crash south of Morinville under investigation
A major collision Thursday evening south of Morinville involving seven vehicles, including one almost submerged in a water culvert, is under investigation, RCMP say.