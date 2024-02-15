TORONTO
Toronto

    Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in North York collision

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in North York.

    The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened near Eddystone Avenue and Oakdale Road, which is east of Highway 400 and south of Finch Avenue West.

    Toronto police said that they were called to the area at 1:18 p.m.

    Both drivers remained on-scene.

    Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult male to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.

    Police are advising motorists to expect delays in the area.

