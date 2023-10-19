Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough hit-and-run
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the Cliffside area in Scarborough late Wednesday night.
Toronto police said two vehicles collided at Midland Avenue and Kingston Road at around 11:16 p.m., with one of them striking a male pedestrian.
The driver that struck the pedestrian fled the scene and the vehicle was later located in Whitby, police said. The other driver remained at the scene.
The pedestrian, meanwhile, was taken to hospital by paramedics. Police said he sustained serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is not yet known.
Police are investigating.
