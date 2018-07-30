

A man has been transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after being struck at Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.

Police say they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in North York around 6 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics say a man in his 40s was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision stayed on scene.

The eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue at Hilda Avenue were closed but have since reopened.