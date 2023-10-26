Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Wednesday night.

Durham police say the collision occurred just before 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Kingston and Salem roads. It is alleged that the driver of a grey Toyota Corolla was heading east on Kingston Road when they struck the pedestrian. The driver of the Corolla remained on scene.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver was not injured.

Police have not announced any charges in the investigation so far.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact D/Cst. Riley of the Collision Investigation Unit at 905-579-1520 ext. 5216.