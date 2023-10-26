TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

    A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo.

    A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Wednesday night.

    Durham police say the collision occurred just before 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Kingston and Salem roads. It is alleged that the driver of a grey Toyota Corolla was heading east on Kingston Road when they struck the pedestrian. The driver of the Corolla remained on scene.

    The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

    The driver was not injured.

    Police have not announced any charges in the investigation so far.

    Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact D/Cst. Riley of the Collision Investigation Unit at 905-579-1520 ext. 5216.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News