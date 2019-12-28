Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 4:29PM EST
TORONTO -- A pedestrian is seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle, and pinned against a building in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.
Paramedics said they received a call at around 3:20 p.m. about the collision on Gerrard and Bay streets.
The woman, in her 30s, was rushed to hospital with very serious injuries to her lower extremities, police said.
The intersection is closed as police investigate.