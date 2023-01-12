Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by transport truck in Vaughan

An investigation is underway after an adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Vaughan Thursday morning.

York Regional Police said it happened in the area of Highway 7 and Highway 27. The pedestrian was struck by a transport truck and sustained serious injuries.

Police said all involved parties remained on scene following the collision.

The intersection has been closed off while an investigation gets underway, police said.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact York Regional Police.