Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in North York

A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a driver Thursday morning in North York.

The collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. near Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue East.

According to Toronto paramedics, an adult male was taken to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries.

Southbound Leslie Street is currently closed to Equestrian Court as police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.