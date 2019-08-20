Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in city's west
Police take photos of a truck near the intersection of Jane Street and Bloor Street in Toronto's west on August 20. (CTV News Toronto)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 10:29AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 20, 2019 11:42AM EDT
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in the city’s west.
Authorities were called to Jane Street at Bloor Street West just after 9.20 a.m.
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto paramedics say.
Authorities have not released the age or gender of the injured person.