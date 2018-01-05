

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle downtown.

Toronto police say the pedestrian was hit on Adelaide Street, between York and Bay streets, at around 11:45 a.m.

Paramedics say the victim is a male in his 60s. He has been rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run.

Adelaide Street was closed from York to Bay streets while police conducted an investigation.