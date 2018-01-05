Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle downtown
Police cruisers block a downtown roadway where a man in his 60s was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle on Jan. 5, 2018.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 12:21PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 2:35PM EST
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle downtown.
Toronto police say the pedestrian was hit on Adelaide Street, between York and Bay streets, at around 11:45 a.m.
Paramedics say the victim is a male in his 60s. He has been rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run.
Adelaide Street was closed from York to Bay streets while police conducted an investigation.