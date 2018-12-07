

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





An elderly pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a car in the Clarks Corners area of Scarborough on Friday night, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Finch Avenue East and Wayside Avenue at 6:29 p.m. Friday for a report of a pedestrian struck who was lying on the sidewalk and bleeding.

They arrived to find the elderly pedestrian in critical condition. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said roads were closed in the area to allow for an investigation.