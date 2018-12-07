Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 7:18PM EST
An elderly pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a car in the Clarks Corners area of Scarborough on Friday night, paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to the corner of Finch Avenue East and Wayside Avenue at 6:29 p.m. Friday for a report of a pedestrian struck who was lying on the sidewalk and bleeding.
They arrived to find the elderly pedestrian in critical condition. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said roads were closed in the area to allow for an investigation.