TORONTO -- A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Mount Olive neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Albion and Martin Grove roads sometime before 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at scene they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.

COLLISION:

Albion Rd + Martin Grove Rd

- reports of pedestrian struck

- injuries reported

- reports female, 60's

- @TorontoMedics & @Toronto_Fire o/s

- expect the intersection to be closed for investigation#GO1942115

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 13, 2020

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the collision.