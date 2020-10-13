Advertisement
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 9:37AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10:01AM EDT
A Toronto police cruiser is seen at the scene of a collision in Scarborough on Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
TORONTO -- A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Mount Olive neighbourhood Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Albion and Martin Grove roads sometime before 9:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at scene they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the collision.