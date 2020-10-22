Advertisement
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Mississauga
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 8:24AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, October 22, 2020 8:26AM EDT
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
TORONTO -- A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Darcel Avenue and Corliss Crescent, near Morning Star Drive, around 7:10 a.m.
Peel paramedics say a female patient has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police say the vehicle involced in the incident remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.