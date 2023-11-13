Pedestrian reportedly struck by dump truck in Toronto

A pedestrian has reportedly been struck by a dump truck in northwest Toronto.

Toronto police received reports of the collision, which they say took place at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries is unknown at this time, they said.

The intersection is closed while officers are on the scene.

COLLISION:

Dufferin/Eglinton

10:32 a.m.

- Reports that a pedestrian was struck by a dump truck

- Unknown extent of injuries

- Police are on scene

This is a developing story. More to come…