Pedestrian reportedly struck by dump truck in Toronto

TORONTO
    A pedestrian has reportedly been struck by a dump truck in northwest Toronto.

    Toronto police received reports of the collision, which they say took place at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

    The extent of the pedestrian's injuries is unknown at this time, they said.

    The intersection is closed while officers are on the scene.

    This is a developing story. More to come…

     

