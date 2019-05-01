

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Peel police said that officers were called to the scene of a collision in the area of Sorrento Drive and Elia Avenue, near Hurontario Street, around 5:10 p.m.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene, police said.

Police said that the victim was transported to a local hospital, but later succumbed to their injuries.

Investigators have not released any descriptions of the suspect vehicle.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

More to come.