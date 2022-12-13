Pedestrian killed in early morning collision in Mississauga

A pedestrian has been killed in a collision in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the incident happened at Courtneypark Drive and Edwards Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police say.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, as the intersection is closed for investigation.

COLLISION:

- Courtneypark Dr. / Edwards Blvd in #Mississauga

- Pedestrian Struck by vehicle; vehicle remained on scene.

- Pedestrian pronounced deceased

- Intersection will remain closed for investigation

- Use alternate routes

- C/R at 6:50 a.m

- PR22-0411072 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 13, 2022

