Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police

A 52-year-old pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.

Police say the collision occurred just before 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Continental Place and Warden Avenue. It is alleged that a 32-year-old man was driving a white BMW southbound, which then struck the pedestrian, who was crossing Warden Avenue at the time.

The driver has been taken into custody for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

TPS Traffic Services continue to investigate. Anyone with firther information or dash camera footage of this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.