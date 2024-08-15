TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    A male pedestrian has been injured in a hit-and-run in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

    It occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Danforth Avenue and Elward Boulevard, east of Pharmacy Avenue.

    Police say the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

    Meanwhile, the driver in a white convertible did not remain at the scene, police say.

    It was not immediately known where the driver was last seen heading.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News