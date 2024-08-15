Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

A male pedestrian has been injured in a hit-and-run in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

It occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Danforth Avenue and Elward Boulevard, east of Pharmacy Avenue.

Police say the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver in a white convertible did not remain at the scene, police say.

It was not immediately known where the driver was last seen heading.