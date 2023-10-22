Pedestrian injured in collision in Etobicoke
A female pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke in Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened in the area of Royal York Road and Edenbridge Drive, which is between Eglinton Avenue West and Dundas Street West.
Toronto police were called to the scene at 2:18 p.m.
The driver remained at the scene.
Police said that the victim, who they described as a woman, has non-life-threatening injuries.
Royal York Road at Edenbridge Drove was temporarily closed southbound as police investigated, but has since reopened.
