Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan
A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 8:23PM EST
A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.
Police said emergency crews called to the area of Rutherford Road between Highway 400 and Jane Street Wednesday evening to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was then transported to a trauma centre in the GTA, police said.
The roadway has been closed as a result as an investigation gets underway, according to police.