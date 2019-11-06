A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan.

Police said emergency crews called to the area of Rutherford Road between Highway 400 and Jane Street Wednesday evening to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was then transported to a trauma centre in the GTA, police said.

The roadway has been closed as a result as an investigation gets underway, according to police.