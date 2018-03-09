

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near the York University campus late Thursday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue near Founders Road.

According to Const. Clint Stibbe, the pedestrian was crossing mid-block at the time of the collision.

“Pedestrians and drivers must be aware of the environment they are in to minimize the chances of being involved in a collision,” Stibbe wrote in a message posted to Twitter on Friday morning. “Drivers reduce your speed and pedestrians use marked crossings at all times.”

Paramedics say that the victim is believed to be in his 20s.

Steeles Avenue was closed following the collision but reopened early Friday morning.