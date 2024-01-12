TORONTO
Toronto

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by police vehicle in Brampton; SIU invokes mandate

A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
A female pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a police cruiser in Brampton Friday evening.

Peel police say the collision occurred in the area of Central Park Drive and Hilldale Crescent, near Chinguacousy Park.

The pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say the Special Investigations Unit, the province's civilian agency that investigates the conduct of officers that resulted in serious injury, has invoked its mandate.

Central Park Drive is closed between Howden Boulevard and Hilldale Crescent due to the collision.

