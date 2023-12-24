TORONTO
Toronto

Pedestrian in hospital after Etobicoke hit and run

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Etobicoke Christmas Eve.

Toronto Police said it happened at around 9:20 p.m. at Eglington Avenue West and Martin Grove Road.

The person who was struck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle is described as a gray Mazda sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

