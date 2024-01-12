TORONTO
Toronto

    • Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Lawrence Park

    An ambulance is seen in this undated photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.

    A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Lawrence Park area.

    The person was struck at Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue East in the early hours, shortly before 5:30 a.m.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

    The eastbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue have been shut down at Yonge Street as police investigate.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News