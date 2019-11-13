Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this image.
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:07PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 7:09PM EST
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.
Police said the incident happened near Hurontario Street and The Queensway just before 6:30 p.m. as the pedestrian was crossing the road.
Once emergency crews arrived, they located the pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was rushed to a trauma centre.
The driver remained on scene, according to police.
As a result, two lanes northbound on Hurontario Street are closed.