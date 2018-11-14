

CTV News Toronto





A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga late Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. near the area of Glen Erin and Folkway drives.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Peel Regional Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.