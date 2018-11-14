Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017 .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 12:58PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:03PM EST
A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga late Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. near the area of Glen Erin and Folkway drives.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Peel Regional Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.