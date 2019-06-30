Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Evidence is shown on the ground at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian near Kennedy Road and Vodden Street in Brampton. (Brandon Gonez)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 6:37AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 30, 2019 9:57AM EDT
A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning, paramedics confirm.
It happened in the intersection of Kennedy Road and Vodden Street at around 3:40 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, though police say that the driver remained on scene.
On Saturday morning, a black car was seen behind the police tape that had been set up in the area. A hat and a red shoe were also visible on the ground.
Speaking with CP24 at the scene, one area resident said that he was surprised to see such a serious accident occur in the intersection.
“I am generally here between 6:30 and 7a.m. every morning and there is never a problem with cars,” Gary Ouimet said. “The traffic volume is not too bad at this hour of the morning, mind you once you get into eight o clock it gets extremely busy.”
Paramedics say that the victim is an adult.
The intersection was closed to traffic as police conducted a full investigation at the scene but reopened just before 9 a.m.