

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian died from injuries sustained in a collision in Richmond Hill last week.

The pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Highway 407 and Yonge Street by a white 2016 Mercedes Benz SUV at around 5:35 p.m. on March 22.

The 38-year-old woman from Toronto was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirm she succumbed to those injuries in the hospital on March 24.

The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Toronto, was not injured and remained on scene.

Police originally told CP24 the pedestrian died on Friday, but later said the woman was actually in hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking witnesses, especially those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward, with whatever evidence they may have.