Pedestrian has critical injuries after collision in Toronto

A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto overnight.

Toronto police responded to reports of a personal injury collision in the area of Bathurst and Harbord streets at around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.

A vehicle was allegedly travelling southbound on Bathurst Street at Harbord Street while a 20-year-old female pedestrian was standing on the northwest corner of Bathurst Street.

The pedestrian reportedly fell onto the street and was hit by the incoming vehicle, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene southbound on Bathurst Street, according to police.

The woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“This investigation remains ongoing by members of Traffic Services. Police are asking local residents, and drivers who were in the area and may have video surveillance or dash camera footage to contact investigators,” police said in a Nov. 5 news release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.