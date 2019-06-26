Sunny yellow flags reading “take back our roads” have popped up at busy intersections across the city in an effort to help protect pedestrians.

The plastic flags, installed by insurance company Aviva, are designed for people crossing the street to hold, making themselves more noticeable.

At Bathurst and Nina streets, one of the intersections many have labelled as being dangerous, teachers from nearby Hillcrest Community School grab a flag before crossing.

“It’s a little scary,” local resident Daniel Bogue told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. “People are really scrambling to get through this intersection.”

A bucket holding the flags at the crosswalk reads “each one of these tech enabled flags automatically tells city council how this road could be safer.”

But, the high-tech component is not yet in effect.

Speaking about the flags, high-tech component aside, city officials said the campaign has not been sanctioned by the city.

City councillor for the area Josh Matlow told CTV News Toronto the flags themselves could only help with visibility of pedestrians.

Any clear visual tool that people have when crossing the street to make drivers aware can’t be a bad thing,” he said. “While this may be a creative tool, it can never replace the combination of safer road design and better enforcement.”

Dave McCue, who has been a crossing guard at the busy intersection for three years, said as many as one or two cars run a yellow or red light in every light cycle.

“There are times I have to stop kids from crossing because somebody feels privileged enough to go right through,” he said.

McCue hopes the new flags will improve safety, especially when he’s not on-duty.