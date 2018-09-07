

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga early Friday morning.

Police say that the pedestrian was crossing mid-block on Hurontario Street just south of Derry Road at around 5:50 a.m. when he was struck.

They say that the driver called police following the crash and remained on scene.

The Major Collision Bureau has been called to the scene to conduct a full investigation.

In the meantime, Hurontario Street has been closed from Topflight Drive to Admiral Boulevard and Derry Road has been closed from Edwards Boulevard to Derrycrest Drive.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.