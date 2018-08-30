

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Thursday night.

It happened at Queen Street and Goreway Drive at around 10:45 p.m., Peel police said.

Efforts were made to perform CPR, but a young male patient was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the fatal incident.