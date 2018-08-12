

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Police say that the victim, who is a 37-year-old man from Mississauga, was hit near Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard at around 3:15 a.m. as he attempted to cross mid-block.

He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, though police later confirmed that he succumbed to his injuries just before 5 a.m.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing, though police say that charges are not likely to be laid.

“The initial finding is that the individual went out onto the road,” Const. Danny Marttini told CP24 on Sunday morning. “It is unfortunate when someone suddenly pops out. You aren’t expecting when you are just driving on a straight road.”

Marttini said that the driver of the vehicle sustained some minor injuries to their hands as a result of the crash but is otherwise OK.

She said that the driver has been “very cooperative” with the investigation.

The intersection of Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard is closed while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.