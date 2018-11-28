

CTV News Toronto





A vehicle crashed into an Ontario court building Wednesday afternoon, leaving the driver and a pedestrian with minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West.

Aerial footage of the incident shows that the vehicle crashed through a parking lot fence before striking the building window. The sidewalk was covered with broken glass and a portion of the fence was completely detached.

Police said there was damage to the front end of the vehicle.

No one else was injured.

It is unclear what caused the crash. An investigation is underway.