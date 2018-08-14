

CTV News Toronto, CTV News Toronto





A 65-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough last month.

Toronto police say that officers responded to reports of a personal injury collision at Warden Avenue and Fairfax Crescent on July 30.

The woman was attempting to cross Warden Avenue when she was struck by a Ford van attempting to make a left turn, police said.

The woman was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. On Tuesday, police say she succumbed to her injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash-camera footage of the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers immediately.