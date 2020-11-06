One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont. Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road after receiving reports of a collision around 4:00 p.m.

A man was found suffering from life threatening injuries, police said, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this point in time, we know that the vehicle that struck this pedestrian left the scene. We do believe it was a large white transport truck,” York Regional Police Sgt. Andy Pattenden said.

Pattenden said the vehicle was driving southbound on New Huntington Road and struck the pedestrian as it turned to go west onto Zenway Boulevard. It did not remain at the scene.

“The truck driver may not have even known they struck the pedestrian, but we are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to our investigators to please come forward.”

Roads in the area were closed for several hours as police investigate the incident.