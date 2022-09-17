Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive, south of Highway 403, just before 8:30 p.m. for a collision.

When they arrived, they located a man believed to be in his 40s who had been hit by a vehicle and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Roads in the area were closed for investigation.