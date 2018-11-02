

CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Friday morning.

It happened on Ray Lawson Boulevard near McLaughlin Road shortly after 7:30 a.m.

"Unfortunately the female did die on scene," Peel Regional Police Const. Danny Marttini told CP24 via phone.

Police say the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

"To my knowledge, it was prior to an intersection," Marttini said.

"The reality is, low light or high lights -- little things can cause people to get distracted, whether it be the pedestrian or the driver. It only takes one moment for everything to change."

Ray Lawson Boulevard has been closed between McLaughlin Road and Windmill Boulevard to accommodate an investigation.

The service's Major Collision Bureau will attend the scene.